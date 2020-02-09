Hailey Bieber Leaves Her Undergarments at Home in Risqué Gown at the Vanity Fair Party

Hailey Bieber came to slay.

The supermodel may have missed the 2020 Oscars, but she certainly made sure to make a grand entrance at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, which is hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

For the special occasion, the 23-year-old star sashayed across the red carpet in her riskiest outfit to date: a sheer black dress.

The statement-making piece featured peek-a-boo material, plenty touches of sexy lace, a thigh-high slit and some intricate beading. And since Hailey's hot number looked like lingerie, it appeared she left her undergarments at home.

She completement her daring and dazzling lewk with soft-glam makeup and a chic hairdo, which kept the focus on her ensemble.

For her makeup, she kept things simple and fresh-faced as she donned nude lipstick, bronzed eye shadow and a slight contour that defined her modelesque cheekbones.