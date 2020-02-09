Jane Fonda's 2020 Oscars Look Proves a Damn Good Dress Shouldn't Be Worn Once

Jane Fonda is a legend, Oscar winner... and eco-friendly queen.

On Sunday night, the actress lit up the 2020 Oscars stage to present the final award of the ceremony, Best Picture (which went to Parasite).

During her appearance, Fonda dazzled in a glitzy red long-sleeve gown by Elie Saab.

The eye-catching couture design featured an explosion of shimmery beads and peek-a-boo material that was worthy of its own award.

The fiery red shade, her hoop earrings and fresh-faced makeup made her ensemble stand out even more.

"At Oscars wearing Pomellato jewelry because it only uses responsible, ethically-harvested gold and sustainable diamonds," she tweeted ahead of appearance.

However, her jewelry wasn't the only eco-friendly thing about her outfit.

If her dress looked a bit familiar that's because Fonda has worn this exact piece before. In fact, she first turned heads in this piece at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival. She tied her lewk together with drop earrings, a flashy Gucci clutch, a bold red lip.

Because when a dress looks this damn good, it's a shame to only wear it once.

Moreover, her glam for the night came courtesy of drugstore makeup. As if we needed another reason to adore the Hollywood legend!

David De Leon was the makeup artist behind Fonda's glowy look. Her face radiated with rose-colored blush, matching pink lips and a soft smoky eye.

All in all, Fonda's effortlessly elegant look was an unforgettable one. With her climate change protests still going strong, it appears she's walking the walk and talking the talk... even in the smallest of ways, like with her fashion choices.

