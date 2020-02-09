How Dare the Oscars Not Have a Host When Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig Were Right There?

Another year, another baffling decision not to have a host of the Oscars.

Tonight, the 2020 Oscars were basically hosted by Steve Martin and Chris Rock, who opened the show with a monologue and then tossed it over to the first presenter Regina King, as a host would do.

"We've had a great time not hosting tonight," Steve Martin quipped at the end of their "so and so is here tonight" bit.

Steve Martin and Chris Rock, both former Oscars hosts, would have done a fine job hosting again tonight, but what if we told you there's another, better option, and their names are Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig?

The two SNL alums presented two awards together and proved for the thousandth time that they're an unstoppable duo, and that it's insane to look out upon a sea of talent that includes them and conclude that there's no reason to have a host of the Oscars.