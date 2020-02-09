Bong Joon-Ho Is the Breakout Star of the 2020 Oscars and Here Are the Photos to Prove It

Bong Joon-Ho is the man of the hour at the 2020 Oscars and for good reason.

Tonight, the director is going home the winner of not one, but four Academy Awards, a feat that only Walt Disney was able to achieve in his lifetime. In addition, Joon-Ho made history as the first South Korean to win an Oscar in any category. There's also the fact that Parasite is the first foreign-language film to ever win Best Picture

Aside from the many accolades he's achieved thanks to Parasite, Bong is returning to Korea as a beloved star. Sunday night's show proved Hollywood and the rest of the world is positively enamored with the charming and cheeky Bong. His numerous one-liners and sarcastic comments have made him the belle of the ball in every way possible, not to mention nearly everyone wants to buy him a drink and celebrate his wins with him. But don't take our word for it...

To see Bong-Joon Ho living his best life, check out the pics below!

Bong Joon-ho, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Bong Hive Rise Up

Throughout the night the director made sure to highlight the casts, competitors and friends who were at the show. At one point he even made the Parasite cast for a well-deserved standing ovation.

Bong Joon-ho, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards

MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

Shimmy-Shimmy

The director gives fans a preview of the dance moves he'll be rocking on the dance floor at the after-parties.

Bong Joon-ho, Kong-Ho, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards

MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

Double Trouble

Name a better duo... we'll wait.

Bong Joon-ho, Spike Lee, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards

MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

Legends Only

Who else is wishing for a collab?

Bong Joon Ho, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Show

ABC

Pure Joy

In a moment of humility, the Korean director is caught marveling at the Oscar statuette he holds in his hand. 

Bong Joon-ho, Diane Keaton, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards

Matt Petit - Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Best Pals

Diane Keaton is officially inducted into the Bong Hive after meeting the Parasite writer.

Kwak Sin-ae, Bong Joon-ho, Jane Fonda, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards

MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

Best Picture

Jane Fonda gives the director a warm hug as she presents him with the award for Best Picture.

2020 Oscars, Charlize Theron, Parasite, Tom Hanks

ABC

Roar of Applause

As the acceptance speeches drew to a close, producers lowered the lights and the mic, only for stars like Charlize TheronTom Hanks and Margot Robbie to shout for them to stop. The result is one of the most heartwarming moments from the night. 

Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards

Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S.

Icons

These two prove to be a fierce duo in the writers room.

Taika Waititi, Bong Joon-ho, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards

Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S.

History-Makers

Both men made history in their respective categories, with director Taika Waititi being the first indigenous person to win an Oscar.

Watch E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2020 Oscars Sunday, 9th Feb starting at 10pm followed by the Red Carpet Rundown: 2020 Oscars at 12:30am! Then see the star-studded Oscars ceremony itself, over on Sky Cinema from 1am, on Sky & NOW TV.

