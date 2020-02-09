All the Reunions You May Have Missed at the 2020 Oscars

The best part of awards shows? No, it's not the awards; it's the reunions!

Assemble all of the biggest names in Hollywood in one room and you're bound to get some amazing reunions, whether between famous exes or beloved co-stars. And at the 2020 Oscars, we were treated to an assortment of reunions, and fortunately for us, cameras were around to snap the unexpected get-togethers.

Remember when Renée Zellweger and Bradley Cooper dated? We sort of forgot until we caught a glimpse of the superstars catching up during a commercial break. Or how about when Nancy Meyers was reminded that she may have actually gotten the ending to one of her most famous rom-coms wrong when two of the stars took the stage together to present? 

Plus, a former Hollywood couple made us ship them once again when they attended the ceremony together. Sigh, when will those two crazy kids come to their senses?!

Here are all the reunions you may have missed that went down at the 2020 Oscars. Prepare for nostalgia overload!

B. J. Novak, Mindy Kaling, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

B.J. Novak and Mindy Kaling

BFFs! The former couple and The Office co-stars proved they are just as close as ever as they attended the ceremony together. Ryan and Kelly are probably so jealous RN.

Renee Zellweger, Bradley Cooper, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Show

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Renee Zellweger and Bradley Cooper

Friendly exes! The former couple, who dated for almost two years from 2009-2011 after first meeting on the set of the thriller Case 39, reunited at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards, where she is nominated for Best Actress for her turn as Judy Garland in Judy and he's nominated as a producer of Joker

Diane Keaton, Keanu Reeves, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Show, Reunions

MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves

17 years later and we still can't believe Diane didn't end up with Keanu in Something's Gotta Give

Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Show, Reunions

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio

Leo: Catch Me If You Can!
Tom: I finally did!

Florence Pugh, Scarlett Johansson, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Candids

John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock

Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson

Fact: There was no reunion cuter than the one between the Black Widow co-stars, who greeted each other with us much enthusiasm as we greet our Postmates delivery guy with. 

Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Show, Reunions

ABC/ARTURO HOLMES

Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson

But ScarJo wasn't just palling around with her new friend in the MCU, she also caught up with her fellow Avengers star during the show. 

Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Show

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig

The Bridesmaids BFFs had the Internet rooting for them to host the 2021 ceremony after they hilariously presented two awards, randomly bursting into a medley of hit songs before announcing the winner of Best Costume Design. 

Jason Lewis, Willie Garson, Elton John Party, 2020 Oscars

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jason Lewis and Willie Garson

The Sex and the City men had an adorable reunion at Elton John's annual Oscars party, and we couldn't help but wonder if Carrie and Samantha would l be jeal? 

