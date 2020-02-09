Bong Joon-Ho Nearly Makes Martin Scorsese Cry While Accepting Oscar for Best Director

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 8:29 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Bong Joon-Ho, Oscars

ABC

Bong Joon-Ho could have easily run out of speeches to give tonight, he still managed to bring the tears on his third trip to the stage. 

The writer and director of Parasite won the award for Best Director, beating out Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino, but he honored both men with his acceptance speech, with a special shoutout to Scorsese. 

"When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart, which is 'the most personal is the most creative.' That quote was from our great Martin Scorsese." 

With that, the audience erupted into applause, and Scorsese seemed to be both laughing and crying at the same time. The entire room was then on their feet, including Scorsese himself. 

"When I was in school, I studied Martin Scorsese's films," Bong continued. "Just to be nominated was a huge honor. I never thought I would win." 

Photos

See the Winners of the 2020 Oscars

You can see Scorsese's reactions below. First, the shoutout. 

Martin Scorsese, Oscars, GIF

ABC

Then, the whole room was on their feet. 

Martin Scorsese, Oscars, GIF

ABC

Bong also thanked Quentin Tarantino for bringing attention to his films over the years, and Tarantino's reaction was quite a bit more...Tarantino. 

Quentin Tarantino, Oscars, GIF

ABC

Bong also won Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature tonight, and as he said at the start of his speech, he thought he was done after that. He wasn't, and something tells us he'll be back on that stage a whole lot more in the future...especially after Parasite won Best Picture. 

Keep up with all the winners here

Watch E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2020 Oscars Sunday, 9th Feb starting at 10pm followed by the Red Carpet Rundown: 2020 Oscars at 12:30am! Then see the star-studded Oscars ceremony itself, over on Sky Cinema from 1am, on Sky & NOW TV.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ 2020 Oscars , Red Carpet , Awards , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.