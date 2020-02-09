Rebel Wilson and James Corden Purr-fectly Poke Fun at Cats During the 2020 Oscars

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 7:30 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Awards season is closing out with a bang!

The 2020 Oscars are officially here and Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars are already giving us a night to remember. On Sunday, the industry's best of the best made their way down to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif.

And in true Academy Award fashion, the red carpet style was a sight to see, as our favorite celebrities showed off their over-the-top dresses, unique suits and more.

However, the moment that really stole the show was when Rebel Wilson and James Corden stepped out on-stage to present the award for Best Visual Effects. Instead of wearing their typical fanciful attire, the two decided to dress up in their Cats costumes.

You know, the movie they both starred in that was notorious for its cringey visual effects.

"As cast members of the motion picture Cats," Rebel began, holding her hands up like paws.

Read

Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

"Nobody more than us understands the importance of good visual effects," the dynamic duo both said. "Here are the nominees for achievement in visual effects."

James Corden, Rebel Wilson, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Show, Cats

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Before announcing the winner, the two purr-fectly poked fun at their characters by scratching and playing with the microphone, in the same way a feline would. During this bit and unforgettable moment, celebrities were cracking up in their seats, including Margot Robbie, Florence Pugh, Olivia ColemanScarlett Johansson and so many others.

All jokes aside, however, 1917's Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy took home the win for Best Visual Effects. It marked Rocheron's second Oscar, but the first for both Butler and Tuohy.

Stay up-to-date with the latest and greatest from the annual ceremony. Read all about the Oscars, here!

Watch E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2020 Oscars Sunday, 9th Feb starting at 10pm followed by the Red Carpet Rundown: 2020 Oscars at 12:30am! Then see the star-studded Oscars ceremony itself, over on Sky Cinema from 1am, on Sky & NOW TV.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Rebel Wilson , James Corden , 2020 Oscars , Celebrities , Red Carpet , Awards , Events , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.