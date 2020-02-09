Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

After the show is the after-party!

While the 2020 Oscars red carpet brought out more than a few fabulous looks, we're happy to tell you that it was only the beginning to a fashionable night out.

For many Hollywood stars, their Sunday night plans included a trip to the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

While Oscar attendees are expected to attend after the telecast airs, more than a few familiar faces decided to get a head start and stop by the party early. Fortunately for us, they are bringing fabulous red carpet looks that deserve plenty of attention.

Whether you're looking for an A-list couple like Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade or a star who always turns heads with their designer looks—we see you Sofia Vergara—there's lot to marvel over in our gallery below.