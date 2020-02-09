Florence Pugh Says Being At the 2020 Oscars Is "Bizarre" and "Crazy"

"Leo's over there! Tom Hanks is just there! This is crazy!"

That's apparently the answer you get when you ask Florence Pugh how she's doing at the Oscars. The Little Women star, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, was a little nervous ahead of the show, but there was one thing that calmed her down: Scarlett Johansson.

"I have to say my nerves have been reduced after having a wonderful hug with her," Pugh told E!'s Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet.

But that didn't make this whole thing any less weird.

"It's so bizarre. Every year you sit on the sofa and you watch this and now I'm on the carpet and I get to look at people, like four meters away," she says. "It's crazy."