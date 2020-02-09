Get Mindy Kaling's Old Hollywood Glam Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Beauty Look

David Fisher/Shutterstock
by Carly Milne | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 6:25 PM
Multi-hyphenate superstar Mindy Kaling looked like a ray of sunshine on the 2020 Oscars red carpet, courtesy of a gorgeous yellow gown and tons of glittering diamonds. But her glamorous approach to award show beauty is also thanks to makeup artist Janice Kinjo.
"The inspiration was classic Hollywood glamour," Kinjo tells E! News exclusively. "An elegant silhouette with beautiful hair by Marc Mena, and makeup. Nothing clashing and all a collaborative glamorous story."
We think it's safe to say they nailed it, and Kinjo used some fantastic products to help achieve the look. How did it come together? "I applied the Alpyn Beauty PlantGenius Survival Serum all over and Melt Moisturizer to only her cheekbones in order to control shine," she shares. "I didn't want to put all over, because it would be hard to control the shine factor as the night goes on."
Then it was on to the makeup. "I loved using No. 7 because it's affordable and I wanted to show that drugstore makeup can be Oscars-worthy! I used the No7 Protect & Perfect Advanced All in One Foundation because it's a product that has great, buildable coverage and protects the skin with SPF at the same time." Kinjo also used MAC Cosmetics Eye Brows Styler to enhance her brows.
But of all the products Kinjo used to create Kaling's glamorous nod to Old Hollywood, there are a few that she counts as her favorites. For example, the No7 The 360 Mascara, "Because I love a voluminous mascara that opens up the eyes," she says, adding, "The Alpyn Survival Serum works as a primer and a light moisturizer, and I love the Nars Satin Lip Pencil because it's a chubby lip pencil I can use to fill in the lips quickly and precisely."
If you want to recreate the look at home, Kinjo recommends keeping a focus on the eyes, with one caveat: "Don't overdo the eyeshadow. A little shadow goes a long way."
And if you're wondering what it's like to do make-up for a star of Kaling's caliber on the night of Hollywood's biggest awards show, it's probably exactly how you'd expect: equal parts amazing and anxious. Says Kinjo, "First of all, I'm honored to be collaborating with her! This has been a fun and equally stressful because I want her to look perfect. She is fantastic to work with and I'm a ball of anxiety."
If you'd like to get Kaling's red carpet glam look, shop the products Kinjo used below!
A multi-tasker of the highest order, this serum is brightening, hydrating and nourishing, and also acts as an illuminating primer. It's also hydrating with antioxidant-rich ingredients including vitamin C, bearberry leaf and licorice root extract, and includes gentle exfoliants that refine and smooth your skin's surface.
This weightless moisturizer might just be magic. Not only is it super hydrating and protective of the skin barrier thanks to ingredients such as ceramides and squalane, but it also includes Bakuchiol, a plant-based version of retinol that encourages collagen production and reduces the appearance of fine lines. The result? A finish that's velvety soft and super fresh.
This is one of those rare foundations that can do it all. Perfecting the appearance of skin? Yup. Conceals blemishes? You bet. How about blurring the appearance of lines, wrinkles and pores? Absolutely, and it does all that while offering 24-hour hydration. It's also enriched with age-defying skincare ingredients, so your skin is getting the best of all worlds with a flawless finish. Kinjo used Toffee under Kaling's eyes and on the bridge of her nose to highlight, and then used Chestnut as part of her contour.
To round our Kaling's base, Kinjo used a drop of these foundation drops in Walnut to contour. They're formulated to blend with any No7 moisturizer or primer so you can customize your color, and your level of coverage.
Kinjo relied on this warm coppery palette to create Kaling's smokin' eye look. "I used the Matte Smokey Brown to contour and Bronze Highlighter in the inner corners of her eye," she says. The palette features buildable matte and iridescent shadows to create the perfect eye look.
To line and define Kaling's eyes, Kinjo used this liquid liner with a precision tip that makes it easy to hug the lashline. "I love that the liner has a matte finish," she shares. Plus, it's water resistant with 24-hour wear.
This brow pencil is both self-propelling and self-sharpening in a water-resistant formula, and includes a spoolie so you can add shape, color and density. Mindy wore it in the color Stud, a deep, rich, blackened brown.
Make your lashes extra pow with this mascara, which features volumizing spheres designed to give some drama to your eyes. The formula is easily buildable thanks to a curved lash brush that grips lashes to deliver product from root to tip, ensuring your lashes stand out.
Kaling's blush color was Seduction, but you can't go wrong with any one of these soft, buildable shades. Each one features micronized powder pigments for seamless application, ensuring your blush looks natural and radiant.
Available in 30 shades, this long-lasting blurring powder offers breathable full coverage for up to 12 hours without caking, flaking or fading for a flawless matte finish.
Get long-wearing, satiny, vibrant lip color in this jumbo lip pencil, which makes it easy to apply and define your lips. The formula is vitamin enriched and designed to protect the delicate skin on your lips, and works for lining, allover lip color, or pairing with your favorite lipstick or gloss.
Kinjo used just a touch of this lipstick in the color Brownie, a pinky brown, to Kaling's lips. It's a full-coverage lipstick in a semi-matte finish, including ingredients such as vitamin C, and E and beeswax for moisture.
