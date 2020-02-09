Parasite's Bong Joon-Ho Has the Purest Reaction to His Oscars Trophy

ABC
by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 6:13 PM
ABC
Bong Hive rise up, because Bong Joon-Ho is living his best life at the 2020 Oscar.
The night has just begun and the Parasite director has already won his first award for Best Original Screenplay. It was a huge moment for the Korean director, who handled it all with humility and ease. In fact, as he held the Oscar statuette in his hands, alongside Han Jin-Won, the director looked at it in awe. Not just awe, but pure excitement and happiness, which was plain for all to see when he began chuckling in disbelief.
"Bong Joon Ho staring at his Oscar and smiling is the most wonderful thing I've ever seen," one person on Twitter commented. Others simply shared a GIF of the moment for others to enjoy—it was that good.
During his speech, he deflected from the big moment and made it, not about himself, but his country, since this is the first time a writer from South Korea has won. "Thank you, great honor. Yeah. Writing a script is always such a lonely process. We never write to represent our countries. But this is very personal to South Korea."
He continued, "Thank you. I thank my wife for always being an inspiration to me. I thank all the actors who are here with me today for bringing this film to life."
This is just one of the six awards categories his film, Parasite, was nominated for and his win is the perfect way to end a very successful award season.
That being said, the Snowpiercer director is just itching for this all to come to an end and it's for good reason. He joked to reporters on Saturday, "After tomorrow I can finally go home, that's what makes me happiest."
To see who goes home a winner at tonight's show, check out the complete list of winners here!
Watch E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2020 Oscars Sunday, 9th Feb starting at 10pm followed by the Red Carpet Rundown: 2020 Oscars at 12:30am! Then see the star-studded Oscars ceremony itself, over on Sky Cinema from 1am, on Sky & NOW TV.
