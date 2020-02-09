Oscar Night's Biggest Trend? Hollywood Bringing Moms as Plus Ones

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 5:45 PM

The 2020 Oscars was a family affair.

As Sunday evening marked the end of awards season, countless celebrities flocked to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. While many A-listers brought their significant others as plus ones to the Hollywood event, others invited along family members.

Specifically, many notable names invited their biggest fans (AKA their moms) to the Oscars.

Case in point: Marriage Story and Little Women actress Laura Dern was accompanied by mother Diane Ladd, her 18-year-old son Ellery Harper and her 15-year-old daughter Jaya Harper on the red carpet. Since tomorrow marks Dern's birthday, we're sure the Big Little Lies star was happy to be surrounded by loved ones.

Of course, the 2020 Oscars nominee wasn't the only industry veteran to bring their mother to the 92nd Academy Awards. In fact, Bombshell star Charlize Theron was joined by mom Gerda Jacoba Aletta Maritz on the red carpet.

You're never too old for a night out with mom, right?

Watch

Charlize Theron Wins Best Date Award at 2020 Oscars

For a closer look at all the celebs who brought their mothers to the Oscars, be sure to scroll through the images below!

Saoirse Ronan, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Family

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Saoirse Ronan

The Little Women lead was spotted alongside her mom inside the Dolby Theatre.

Ellery Harper, Jaya Harper, Diane Ladd, Laura Dern, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Laura Dern

The Marriage Story star was all smiles next to her family at the Oscars.

Janelle Monae, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Family

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

The songstress walked the red carpet with her mother at the 92nd Academy Awards

Patricia Taylor, Keanu Reeves, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Family

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Keanu Reeves

The John Wick actor was joined by his mom Patricia Taylor.

Gerda Jacoba Aletta Maritz, Charlize Theron, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Family

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Charlize Theron

The Bombshell actress and her mother rocked dark colors for the Oscars.

Florence Pugh, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Family

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Florence Pugh

The Little Women starlet walked into the Hollywood event with her mom by her side.

Beanie Feldstein, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Family

E!

Beanie Feldstein

The Booksmart actress was spotted with her mom Sharon Feldstein at the Dolby Theatre.

