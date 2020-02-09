Leonardo DiCaprio and Brie Larson Sing Along With Janelle Monae in a Rousing Oscars Opening Number

Somehow, the show managed to go on after Janelle Monáe stopped it.

The Harriet actress opened the 2020 Oscars first with a heartwarming homage to Mr. Rogers, singing "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" and then passing her hat along to Tom Hanks, a supporting actor nominee for his turn as the beloved children's television host.

Then, it managed to get more inspirational. And a little rowdy.

As backup dancers dressed in recognizable costumes from Jojo Rabbit, Us, Dolemite Is My Name and more, Monae started belting out her tribute to the year's nominated (and overlooked) movies, accompanied by Billy Porter, who launched into "I'm Still Standing," inspired by the Elton John biopic Rocketman (which only scored one nomination, for Best Original Song). An all-woman brass trio did their thing, and then—by then draped head to toe in blooms inspired by Midsommar's now-very-creepy floral dress—Monae headed into the audience to spread some more joy.