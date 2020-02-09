Billy Porter, Billie Eilish and More Stars Drop Jaws in OMG Looks at the 2020 Oscars

It's the event of the season!

On Sunday night, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars pulled out all of the style stops for the 2020 Oscars in eye-catching outfits that were worthy of their own Academy Award.

For the annual ceremony, our favorite actors and actresses made sure to bring the theatrics to the red carpet with dazzling beauty looks and OMG style. We're talking eclectic design details, in-your-face patterns and colossal gowns that encompassed the entire room.

Case in point? Billy Porterwowed the crowd with his dramatic number by Giles Deacon, which included a larger-than-life skirt, golden feathered armored corset. From the electrifying pattern to his fabulous platform heels, jaws were dropped all the way to the ground as soon as the Pose star stepped foot on the red carpet.

Another major fashion moment? Janelle Monáe's glitzy and glamorous piece. Her flashy dress included an explosion of jewels that wrapped around her body. Plus, the billowing bottom and dazzling hood, proved that sometimes, it pays to push the style boundaries and be ~extra~ as hell.