Billy Porter, Billie Eilish and More Stars Drop Jaws in OMG Looks at the 2020 Oscars

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 4:54 PM
It's the event of the season!
On Sunday night, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars pulled out all of the style stops for the 2020 Oscars in eye-catching outfits that were worthy of their own Academy Award.
For the annual ceremony, our favorite actors and actresses made sure to bring the theatrics to the red carpet with dazzling beauty looks and OMG style. We're talking eclectic design details, in-your-face patterns and colossal gowns that encompassed the entire room.
Case in point? Billy Porterwowed the crowd with his dramatic number by Giles Deacon, which included a larger-than-life skirt, golden feathered armored corset. From the electrifying pattern to his fabulous platform heels, jaws were dropped all the way to the ground as soon as the Pose star stepped foot on the red carpet.
Another major fashion moment? Janelle Monáe's glitzy and glamorous piece. Her flashy dress included an explosion of jewels that wrapped around her body. Plus, the billowing bottom and dazzling hood, proved that sometimes, it pays to push the style boundaries and be ~extra~ as hell.
America Ferrera, Kelly Ripa, Billie Eilishand Ryan Michelle Bathe were a few other celebs who made us hit the floor with their flashy and fabulous fashion. To see see who else turned heads with their unbelievable red carpet style, scroll through our gallery below!
Steve Granitz/WireImage
A dress so drool-worthy it deserves a moment of silence. The songstress proves diamonds are a girl's best friend with her jewel-adorned dress by Ralph Lauren, which also features a billowing skirt and dramatic hood.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
The Outlander star raises the fashion bar very high with her over-the-top Valentino design, which features an exaggerated bow, billowing mermaid hem and so much more.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Aside from the fact the star's Alberta Ferretti dress is a sight to see, its meaning is even more swoon-worthy. "For the final farewell to 12 years of How to Train Your Dragon & my Berkian Warrior Queen Astrid," she shares on Insta. "Tonight, I bring my own warrior ancestors with me, the indigenous Lenca tribe of Honduras."
Article continues below
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The In the Heights star leaves the basic suit at home and opts for something more fun and stylish.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
This gasp-worthy design deserves all of the awards! The Pose actor makes jaws drop and heads turn with this fabulous Giles Deacon number.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Mara's fashion risk totally pays off! From the peek-a-boo lace to the extreme cut-outs and ruffled hem, this is an unforgettable lewk. She wears Alexander McQueen.
Article continues below
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The Wonder Woman actress dazzles on the red carpet with an electrifying number. The lace top and vibrant pink skirt bring a fun and flirty vibe to the ceremony.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The Oscar winner looks like royalty with her deep blue gown by Christopher Kane that features a fabulous cape and structured sleeve.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
The First Wives Club actress brings the wow factor to the red carpet with her billowing strapless gown. The unique pattern and flowy pleated design add extra oomph to it.
Article continues below
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Chalamet looks dapper in a navy blue Prada get-up.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
A lady in red! The actress brings bold and bright fashion to the red carpet with her fiery ensemble.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The television host and actress proves a simple black dress doesn't have to be boring! She stuns in a Christian Siriano design that brings on the drama.
Article continues below
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Chanel is always a good idea on the red carpet! The Grammy winner stuns in a full-on power suit by the luxury brand.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The Little Women star goes bold with her fashion at the annual ceremony. From a plunging neckline to the massive ruffles and unique colors, this Valentino dress has it all.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
The reality TV personality makes the red carpet her runway with this daring design by Dona Matoshi. From the glitzy blue beaded shoulder details to the plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, this is a lewk to remember.
Article continues below
For more OMG fashion, updates on tonight's winners, E! News has you covered. Get the scoop, here!
Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Grammy Awards coverage Sunday, 26th Jan. starting at 11pm. Catch the repeat show on Monday at 7am only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?