See Renee Zellweger, Scarlett Johansson and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2020 Oscars

The 2020 Oscars are proving that diamonds are truly a girl's best friend.

As the red carpet kicked off at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday, the stars' jewelry provided the shine and brightness that was lacking due to the rain. These actors and actresses made their rich and beautiful jewels the focus of their outfit, with their gowns and dresses following suit. This was precisely the case with Janelle Monáe, who wore a Ralph Lauren gown designed with 170,000 crystals.

Not to say there weren't plenty of A-plus fashion moments on the carpet. Zazie Beetz stunned in a truly exquisite two-piece dress from Thom Browne. While words simply cannot do the ensemble justice, all viewers need to know is she's redefined what it means to wear the Little Black Dress.

As for the men of the 2020 Oscars, they went for classic looks, but appeared more handsome than ever.