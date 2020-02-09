Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach Finally Get to Bask in Their "Surreal" Road to the 2020 Oscars

No awards have even been handed out yet and Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach's night has already entered "surreal" territory.

And not only because Gerwig had more than 96 carats of Bulgari diamonds and emeralds accenting her strapless green Dior gown.

The couple have a dozen nominations between them this year—six for her Little Women and six for his Marriage Story, including Best Picture nods for both—and on their way to the 2020 Oscars they realized that they should probably stop to look around, or they might miss it.

"It's just surreal and amazing and we're so grateful," Gerwig told Ryan Seacrest on E! Live From the Red Carpet. "I feel on the way here we were looking at each other, like, let's take this in—like, what's happening?"

"This has been amazing," Baumbach agreed.

Baumbach has talked about how his partner in life and frequent collaborator has helped him be better at enjoying the moment, and we definitely saw that dynamic at work tonight.