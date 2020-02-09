Billie Eilish Is Dripping in Chanel From Head-to-Toe at 2020 Oscars

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 4:18 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

First comes the Grammys, then comes the Oscars. Duh. 

Following her historic sweep on music's biggest night, Billie Eilish hit the 2020 Oscars on Sunday evening and she did it in style, dripping in head-to-toe Chanel. 

Sporting her signature green hair, the 18-year-old rocked an over-sized white tweed suit that had several Chanel logo pins and a new take on the signature logo. To finish off her look, Billie rocked black sneakers, several chain necklaces and long black nails. Yes, this look is everything we could've wanted from Billie's Oscars debut, with the teen taking one of fashion's most recognizable brands and making it fully her own. 

"This is so crazy," Billie told Ryan Seacrest of being at the Oscars on the red carpet ahead of her big performance. "This is, like, so crazy." 

Also crazy? The level of detailing when it came to Billie's accessories for her first time attending the Oscars, with the star truly dripping in Chanel from head-to-toe. 

Photos

Billie Eilish Is Dripping in Chanel at 2020 Oscars

Need more Billie in Chanel? Duh. Here's a closer look at her 2020 Oscars outfit from every angle...

Billie Eilish, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Like Coco Chanel once said, "In order to be irreplaceable one must always be different." And Billie is definitely irreplaceable. 

Billie Eilish, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Of course, Billie's lace gloves were also Chanel. Just a casual fashion flex. And we love the slightly smeared look of the iconic Chanel logo on her jacket. 

Billie Eilish, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Because we always need a good close-up of her signature hair and the unexpected colorful hair tie (more on that later). 

Article continues below

Billie Eilish, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards

John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock

And can't forget about the bling, with the teen rocking Chanel earrings and some serious rocks on her fingers.

Billie Eilish, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Leave it to Billie to make Chanel look and feel as comfortable as athleisure. 

Billie Eilish, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

We're so glad Billie didn't listen to the old fashion rule of "before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off" because her accessories are sick. 

Article continues below

Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Big brother Finneas O'Connell looked dapper in a Gucci suit. 

Billie Eilish, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

And that's a wrap. 

Watch E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2020 Oscars Sunday, 9th Feb starting at 10pm followed by the Red Carpet Rundown: 2020 Oscars at 12:30am! Then see the star-studded Oscars ceremony itself, over on Sky Cinema from 1am, on Sky & NOW TV.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ 2020 Oscars , Billie Eilish , Top Stories , Red Carpet , Awards , Apple News , Celebrities , What the Fashion
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.