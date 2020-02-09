Aww! See All the Celebrity Couples As They Arrive at the 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

Can you think of a better date night?

The 2020 Oscars have finally arrived after a whirlwind award season that has already included the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, WGA Awards, BAFTAs, Grammys...the list goes on.

Tonight's Academy Awards are the biggest in Hollywood and we're expecting to see hundreds of A-list actors, writers, directors and more descend onto the Dolby Theater to scoop up the hardware.

However, in the meantime, it's clear that many of tonight's celebs are already winners as they smile alongside their loves on the red carpet before heading into the show.

We were thrilled to see America Ferreraand her husband Ryan Piers Williams posing on the step-and-repeat together, with the How to Train Your Dragon star showing off her baby bump.

Elsewhere on the carpet, our hearts soared when we spotted Kelly Ripaand Mark Consuelos stop to take pictures for the paparazzi in style.