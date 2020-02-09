Check Out the BTS Instagrams & Twitpics From the 2020 Oscars

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 3:09 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Instagram, Oscars 2020

Instagram

The end of awards season has arrived! Thus, all eyes are on Hollywood's biggest stars as they arrive at the 2020 Oscars.

Like in previous years, the A-listers are flocking to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to celebrate the best films, acting performances and more the past year had to offer. And, in order to not miss a single thing, we are turning to social media to catch what our favorite stars are up to before, during and after the 92nd Academy Awards.

We're talking all the best Instagrams and Twitpics from celebrities' hotels, homes, limos and more (and we have them all for you below).

So far, we've seen Jojo Rabbit actress Rebel Wilson's cryotherapy session and Oscar nominee Florence Pugh's selfie with a face mask. Not to mention, America Ferrera is simply glowing in her red Oscars ensemble (which honors How to Train Your Dragon and her Lenca tribe ancestors.)

Thankfully, these aren't the only behind-the-scenes moments we've discovered online.

E! has rounded up all of the BTS moments from the biggest celebrity accounts—and we'll be adding more throughout the night. So, be sure to check out the pics below!

Photos

The Biggest Shockers in Oscars History

Now, the moment you've been waiting for, the Instagrams and Twitpics from the 2020 Oscars:

Instagram, 2020 Oscars

Instagram

Laura Dern

The Marriage Story actress poses for a picture with her family before hitting the red carpet.

Twitter, 2020 Oscars

Twitter

Josh Gad

"Shaken and stirred...#Oscars"

Instagram, 2020 Oscars

Instagram

Mindy Kaling

The Office alum shows off her brow game ahead of presenting at the 2020 Oscars.

Article continues below

Instagram, 2020 Oscars

Instagram

Leona Lewis

"#oscarsunday"

Instagram, 2020 Oscars

Instagram

Florence Pugh

The Little Women actress teases her getting ready process ahead of the 92nd Academy Awards.

Instagram, Oscars 2020

Instagram

Chrissy Metz

The This Is Us actress receives a supportive note from Keala Settle ahead of her Oscars performance.

Article continues below

Instagram, Oscars 2020

Instagram

Timothée Chalamet

"Who's going to watch tonight ?"

Instagram, Oscars 2020

Instagram

Kristin Cavallari

"OSCARS"

Instagram, Oscars 2020

Instagram

Zach Braff

The Scrubs alum reminds his Oscar nominated girlfriend Florence Pugh to remember her tickets.

Article continues below

Instagram, Oscars 2020

Instagram

Giuliana Rancic

"Oscar Glam currently in session ❤️ See you on the red carpet at 5 eastern / 2 pacific today live on E! #eredcarpet"

Instagram, Oscars 2020

Instagram

Rebel Wilson

The Jojo Rabbit actress gets cryotherapy before hitting the Oscars red carpet.

Instagram, Oscars 2020

Instagram

America Ferrera

"#Oscars for the final farewell to 12 years of How to Train Your Dragon & my Berkian Warrior Queen Astrid. Tonight, I bring my own warrior ancestors with me, the indigenous Lenca tribe of Honduras."

Article continues below

Twitter, 2020 Oscars

Twitter

Rian Johnson

"Ehhhhhhhh yeah f--k it"

Twitter, 2020 Oscars

Twitter

Matthew A. Cherry

"Alright, here we go #HairLove #Oscars"

Twitter, 2020 Oscars

Twitter

Diane Warren

"Ready for the Oscars!!!!!!"

Article continues below

Do you have a favorite social media snap from the evening? Be sure to let us know!

Watch E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2020 Oscars Sunday, 9th Feb starting at 10pm followed by the Red Carpet Rundown: 2020 Oscars at 12:30am! Then see the star-studded Oscars ceremony itself, over on Sky Cinema from 1am, on Sky & NOW TV.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Natalie Portman, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Natalie Portman's Tribute to All the Snubbed Female Directors on Her 2020 Oscars Gown Is a Must-See

Billy Porter, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Billy Porter, Billie Eilish and More Stars Drop Jaws in OMG Looks at the 2020 Oscars

Scarlett Johansson, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Scarlett Johansson Reinvents Fishnet in Daring 2020 Oscars Gown

Nina Parker

E!'s Nina Parker Designed Her Own Stunning 2020 Oscars Dress "Due to Very Limited Plus Size Options"

Scarlett Johansson, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

See Renee Zellweger, Scarlett Johansson and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2020 Oscars

James Corden, Julia Carey, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Couples

James Corden Reveals the Trick to Getting Actors to Be Silly on His Show on the Oscars Carpet

E-Comm: Oscar Nominees Gift Bag, Cynthia Erivo, Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson

Inside the 2020 Oscar Nominees' Swag Bag

TAGS/ 2020 Oscars , Awards , Red Carpet , Instagram , Twitpics , Entertainment , Celebrities , VG , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.