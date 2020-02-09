RuPaul Gives Pete Davidson a Drag Queen Makeover on SNL

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 8:54 AM

Pete Davidson, Drag, SNL

NBC

Pete Davidson got a crash course in drag on Saturday Night Live!

The cast member reprised his role of apathetic Chad in a sketch starring host RuPaul from RuPaul's Drag Race, who decided to take him under his wing and give him a drag queen makeover.

Calling Davidson's Chad the "future of drag," RuPaul first assessed his new subject carefully.

"You, boy. Have you ever done drag?" he asked.

"No, just weed and pills," Chad replied.

"There's a queen inside of you, Chad," RuPaul told him. "All she needs is a crown."

Hilarity ensued when Chad misunderstood the first instruction, which prompted the host to compliment him on his..."magnificent penis." RuPaul then had him model some fake breasts.

"How do you feel?" he asked.

"Gay," Chad replied.

"Perfect!" RuPaul said.

As for Chad's response to his new makeover and prospects of becoming the greatest drag queen in the world...well, he's Chad.

Watch the sketch below:

Justin Bieber was the show's musical guest.

He performed his new song "Yummy" for the first time on live TV and also brought out Quavo to perform "Intentions."

TAGS/ Pete Davidson , , RuPaul , , Saturday Night Live , Top Stories , TV , Apple News
