Martha Stewart Serves Up Heartfelt Valentine's Day Gift Ideas

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Feb. 10, 2020 3:00 AM
This Valentine's Day, trust the experts to make it oh-so-romantic.
When it comes to special holidays, Martha Stewart always has a few tips to make them unforgettable. It's certainly the case as the most romantic day of the year quickly approaches. For those scrambling to find that perfect present, the businesswoman and lifestyle expert has some great advice.
"It would be a big mistake if you don't give a gift the recipient truly wants," Martha shared with E! News exclusively. "Valentine's Day is not a day to gift something they need; it should be a gift they want."
With that in mind, Martha put together a few extra special presents that would make great treats later this month. Start shopping in her gift guide below.
In the January/February 2020 issue of Martha Stewart Living, Martha created two heart shaped boxes filled with goodies for her grandchildren, Jude and Truman. For Truman, it included memorabilia from his favorite soccer team and for Jude, an assortment of hair accessories. You can always gift your loved one a subscription to Martha Stewart Living for more DIY ideas and lifestyle expertise.
Surprise loved ones by serving individual entrées or desserts on Valentine's Day with this colorful set of heart-shaped stoneware cocottes from the Martha Stewart Collection, each with a matching lid.
Cancel your dinner reservations and gift a perfect no-fuss Valentine's Day dinner at home. For this two-course meal, Martha take a journey through the romantic flavors of Italy, starting with sweet caramelized pears wrapped in prosciutto. The next course, hand-cut fettucine is enrobed in creamy alfredo sauce taken to the next level, thanks to the addition of wild US Gulf shrimp.
Martha loves to give special homemade gifts from her farm on Valentine's Day, such as giant heart-shaped sugar cookies. You can find more cookie recipes in her book titled Martha Stewart's Cookie Perfection.
Prepare a special homemade meal for your loved one in this romantic 2-quart Dutch Oven from Martha Stewart Collection, featuring a pretty pink exterior decorated with the saying "Made with Love." Enameled cast iron construction provides both lasting beauty and performance.
Martha Stewart Collection's sweet plush bulldog makes an irresistible Valentine's Day or birthday gift, complete with pink paws and ears, a red collar and a glittery pink heart-shaped tag.
Give your loved one or best friend the gift of a special 6-pack of rosés curated by Martha this Valentine's Day.
This decadent gift box was created with lovers in mind. Treat your Valentine to the finer things in life with these luxurious items handpicked by Martha from her favorite purveyors.
There's many more gifts to give and receive this Valentine's Day! See gift picks from Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder, Bachelor Nation's Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour and more.
