Martha Stewart Serves Up Heartfelt Valentine's Day Gift Ideas

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

This Valentine's Day, trust the experts to make it oh-so-romantic.

When it comes to special holidays, Martha Stewart always has a few tips to make them unforgettable. It's certainly the case as the most romantic day of the year quickly approaches. For those scrambling to find that perfect present, the businesswoman and lifestyle expert has some great advice.

"It would be a big mistake if you don't give a gift the recipient truly wants," Martha shared with E! News exclusively. "Valentine's Day is not a day to gift something they need; it should be a gift they want."

With that in mind, Martha put together a few extra special presents that would make great treats later this month. Start shopping in her gift guide below.