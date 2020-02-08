Film Independent Spirit Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

Awards season is in full swing and we're almost at its peak (aka 2020 Oscars). But first, let's honor the best in independent film.

The 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards were held on Saturday and were hosted by returning host Aubrey Plaza.

Top nominated movies included The Lighthouse and Uncut Gems, and main star Adam Sandler also received an individual nod. The latter film was also nominated for Best Feature, as was Marriage Story, starring Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver and Laura Dern.

The award ceremony took place in Santa Monica, California and aired live on IFC.

Check out a full list of winners of the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards (refresh for updates):

Best Feature

A Hidden Life

Clemency

The Farewell

Marriage Story

Uncut Gems

Best First Feature

Booksmart - WINNER

The Climb

Diane

The Last Black Man In San Francisco

The Mustang

See You Yesterday

Best Female Lead

Karen Allen, Colewell

Hong Chau, Driveways

Elisabeth Moss, Her smell

Mary Kay Place, Diane

Alfre Woodard, Clemency

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Male Lead

Chris Galust, Give Me Liberty

Kelvin Harrison Jr., Luce

Robert Pattinson, The Lighthouse

Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

Matthias Schoenaerts, The Mustang

Best Director

Robert Eggers, The Lighthouse

Alma Har'el, Honey Boy

Julius Onah, Luce

Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems

Lorene Scafaria, Hustlers

Best Documentary

American Factory - WINNER

Apollo 11

For Sama

Honeyland

Island of the Hungry Ghosts