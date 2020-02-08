America Ferrera's Latest Ensemble Is Making Us Dream of Spring

No winter lasts forever and America Ferrerais proof.

The 35-year-old actress arrived at the 35th Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, Feb. 8 in Santa Monica, Calif. looking like spring in full bloom.

Ferrera, the soon-to-be mother-of-two, was looking pretty in pink and as radiant as ever.

"Pink Power for the #SpiritAwards where I get to present the Bonnie Award to honor an extraordinary female director," the former Ugly Betty actress wrote on Instagram, tagging her glam squad, stylist Karla Welch, hairstylist Aviva Perea, makeup artist Fiona Stiles and nail technician Emi Kudo.

The Superstore star was wearing a long lacey Self-Potrait dress with a pink slip dress underneath and paired perfectly with a hot pink tuxedo jacket over it. The bow on the neck of the dress was the cherry on top of this perfectly whimsical look.

She also accessorized it with a square metallic clutch and she wore her hair in a sleek low bun.