Amber Heard and Bianca Butti Show PDA at Pre-2020 Oscars Party

Amber Heard and Bianca Butti stepped out in Los Angeles again on Friday and looked cozy at a star-studded pre-2020 Oscars party.

The Aquaman actress and ex-wife of Johnny Depp was photographed holding hands with her new girlfriend, a cinematographer, outside Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent's bash celebrating the nominated film Parasite. They were also pictured laughing together inside.

Heard, 33, and Butti held hands throughout the evening, even while chatting with other guests, E! News has learned. The actress introduced her to a friend, saying, "This is Bianca, my new girlfriend."

The two had sparked romance rumors last month when they were photographed kissing in Palm Springs. Days later, they stepped out together again, hand-in-hand, at the 2020 Women's Day March in Los Angeles.

They have not commented on the nature of their relationship nor shared photos of one another on Instagram, where Butti has been documenting her battle with breast cancer. Heard does, however, follow her on the social network.

Also spotted at the pre-Oscars party: Miley Cyrus and ex Liam Hemsworth, Leonardo DiCaprio, Rami Malek, Joaquin Phoenix and fiancée Rooney Mara and Adam Sandler.