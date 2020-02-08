Miley Cyrus and Ex Liam Hemsworth Attend Same Pre-2020 Oscars Party

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 8, 2020 7:49 AM
Awkward: Miley Cyrus and her soon-to-be-ex-husband Liam Hemsworth found themselves at the same pre-2020 Oscars bash, which was also attended by her parents.
The exes, who had been married for less than a year before their official separation last summer, were not spotted together on Friday at WME's star-studded party, which took place in Beverly Hills. They were photographed separately outside the event.
In late January, a judge signed papers to finalize Hemsworth and Cyrus' divorce, which will be made official at the end of February.
Inside WME's pre-Oscar's party, Hemsworth was spotted hanging out with Vince Vaughn and later celebrity trainer Jason Walsh at a food table. Hemsworth also chatted with The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal and comedy star Nick Kroll by the bar when Cyrus' parents Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus walked into the party. He was not seen interacting with the couple. Hemsworth later hugged Vaughn goodbye and left the party alone.
Not spotted: Hemsworth's new girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks.
Earlier in the night, Cyrus attended the Tom Ford autumn-winter 2020 fashion show in Hollywood with her brother, Trace Cyrus. She also hung out with rapper Lil Nas X.
MEGA/BACKGRID
Cyrus' boyfriend of several months, fellow singer Cody Simpson, not spotted with her that night. He was in New York a day earlier, attending the Bvlgari B.zero1 Rock collection event.
Other celebs spotted at WME's pre-Oscars party included 2020 Oscar nominee Leonardo DiCaprio, 2019 Oscar winner Rami Malek, Little Women star and Oscar nominee Florence Pugh and boyfriend and Scrubs alum Zach Braff, Michael B. Jordan, Amber Heard, Oscar nominee Joaquin Phoenix and fiancée and actress Rooney Mara, David Spade, Tessa Thompson, Wiz Khalifa, Dakota Johnson, Jonah Hill, Brooklyn Beckham and girlfriend Nicola Peltz, Adam Sandler, Josh Gad, Michelle Rodriguez and Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.
The 2020 Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theatre on ABC on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. ET.
Check out a full list of nominations.
Watch E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2020 Oscars Sunday, 9th Feb starting at 10pm followed by the Red Carpet Rundown: 2020 Oscars at 12:30am! Then see the star-studded Oscars ceremony itself, over on Sky Cinema from 1am, on Sky & NOW TV.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?