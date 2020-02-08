Miley Cyrus and Ex Liam Hemsworth Attend Same Pre-2020 Oscars Party

Awkward: Miley Cyrus and her soon-to-be-ex-husband Liam Hemsworth found themselves at the same pre-2020 Oscars bash, which was also attended by her parents.

The exes, who had been married for less than a year before their official separation last summer, were not spotted together on Friday at WME's star-studded party, which took place in Beverly Hills. They were photographed separately outside the event.

In late January, a judge signed papers to finalize Hemsworth and Cyrus' divorce, which will be made official at the end of February.

Inside WME's pre-Oscar's party, Hemsworth was spotted hanging out with Vince Vaughn and later celebrity trainer Jason Walsh at a food table. Hemsworth also chatted with The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal and comedy star Nick Kroll by the bar when Cyrus' parents Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus walked into the party. He was not seen interacting with the couple. Hemsworth later hugged Vaughn goodbye and left the party alone.

Not spotted: Hemsworth's new girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks.