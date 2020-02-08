One Role, 2 Oscar Journeys: Inside Joaquin Phoenix's and Heath Ledger's Approaches to Joker

When Joaquin Phoenix won the SAG Award for his performance in Joker, he said he was standing on the shoulders of his "favorite actor" Heath Ledger.

The moment was a touching one. Ledger had also received accolades for his portrayal of Gotham's famous villain, including a posthumous Oscar in the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category following his 2008 death.

Now, Phoenix is going for Oscar gold in the Best Actor in a Leading Role category. If he wins, he and Ledger will have won two separate Academy Awards for playing one iconic character.

This wouldn't be the first time this has happened. Marlon Brando and Robert De Niro also took home trophies for their portrayals of Vito Corleone in The Godfather and The Godfather Part II. Still, it would be a rarity.

Despite these parallels, Phoenix's Joker differed greatly from Ledger's, and each actor managed to make the controversial character his very own.