29 Things You Probably Don't Know About Laura Dern

The radiant Laura Dern has been lighting up screens for almost five decades.

If that sounds like a rather long amount of time, it's only because Dern got her start when she was 6, playing her mother's daughter in 1973's White Lightning. Her next film, at 7, was Martin Scorsese's Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore.

But such is life for the child of acting royalty, who it was soon apparent had the goods to more than hold her own, and who has been having one hell of a run for the past few years—one that in all likelihood is going to result in an Oscar win for Best Supporting Actress tonight for her performance as polished, no-holds-barred divorce attorney Nora Fanshaw in Marriage Story.

"We long to be of service to give voice to the voiceless. And thanks to the brilliant Noah Baumbach, I got to do just that. Give voice, pay tribute, to the divorce lawyer. Long, long overdue," Dern jested at the Golden Globes, accepting one of the dozens of accolades the part has earned her.