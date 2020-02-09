16 Times Kylie Jenner Stole the Show During Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner, New York Fashion Week 2016

James Devaney/GC Images

Kylie Jenner knows how to make an entrance.

Whether she's sitting front row at a fashion show, walking the runway for a top designer, or holding court on a night out with her BFFs, Kylie always gets cameras flashing with her stylish ensembles. Over the years, the world has watched Kylie evolve from a stylish teen into bold businesswoman and beauty mogul. And as she's evolved, so has her fashion.

In celebration of New York Fashion Week, currently taking place in the Big Apple, we're taking a trip down memory lane! As fans of Kylie will know, she's been in attendance for some of the most iconic fashion shows in the world, from Louis Vuitton in Paris to Jeremy Scott to her brother-in-law Kanye West's Yeezy shows. Kylie, now 22, has even hit the runway for multiple fashion shows over the last decade, showing off her impressive walk to cheering crowds.

Check out the gallery below to revisit all of Kylie's showstopping fashion week moments!

Kylie Jenner, New York Fashion Week 2011

Thomas Concordia/WireImage

Runway Ready

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star walked the runway at STYLE360 Presents Abbey Dawn by Avril Lavigne Fashion Show at Metropolitan Pavillion in Sept. 2011.

Kylie Jenner, New York Fashion Week 2011

Amanda Schwab/Startraksphoto.com

Smiling Supermodel

Kylie was all smiles as she walked the runway at the Abbey Dawn by Avril Lavigne Fashion Show.

Kylie Jenner, New York Fashion Week 2012

Sara Kauss Photography, LLC/FilmMagic

Fashion Week Return

The following year, Kylie returned to the runway to walk in the Abbey Dawn By Avril Lavigne 2013 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Show.

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, New York Fashion Week 2012

Michael Stewart/FilmMagic

Stunning Sisters

Kylie and Kendall Jenner held hands with designer Sherri Hill at the Evening Sherri Hill Spring 2013 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Show.

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, New York Fashion Week 2013

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Heart Truth

Ladies in Red

The Jenner sisters walked the runway at The Heart Truth 2013 Fashion Show at Hammerstein Ballroom in Feb. 2013.

Kylie Jenner, New York Fashion Week 2015

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Pretty in Pink

The E! star made a stylish appearance in a pink coat at the 3.1 Phillip Lim fashion show at Skylight Clarkson SQ. in Feb. 2015.

Bella Thorne, Kylie Jenner, New York Fashion Week 2015

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

A-List Attendees

Kylie posed with actress Bella Thorne at the Vera Wang Spring 2016 show during New York Fashion Week at Cedar Lake in Sept. 2015.

Tyga, Kylie Jenner, New York Fashion Week 2015

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Front Row

Kylie and former beau Tyga attended the Alexander Wang Spring 2016 fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Pier 94 in Sept. 2015.

Shaun Ross, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Hudson, Gabrielle Union, NYFW, New York Fashion Week 2015

Andrew Toth/WireImage

Celeb Sightings

Kylie sat front row alongside Shaun Ross, Jennifer Hudson and Gabrielle Union at the Prabal Gurung show during Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week: The Shows in Sept. 2015.

Kylie Jenner, Taraji P. Henson, Zoe Kravitz, New York Fashion Week 2016

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Fashion Forward

The beauty mogul was seated alongside stylish stars Taraji P. Henson and Zoë Kravitz at the Alexander Wang Fall 2016 fashion show.

Kylie Jenner, New York Fashion Week 2016

James Devaney/GC Images

Blonde Beauty

Kylie showed off her blonde 'do at the Alexander Wang show during New York Fashion Week at Pier 94 in Sept. 2016.

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, NYFW, New York Fashion Week 2016

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Stylish Sensations

Kendall and Kylie team up for a photo backstage at the Vera Wang Collection Fall 2016 fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

Kylie Jenner, New York Fashion Week 2016

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic

Boss Babe

Kylie posed for cameras at the Boss Womenswear show as a part of Fall 2016 New York Fashion Week.

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Yeezy Season 4, New York Fashion Week 2016

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 4

Selfie Time

Kylie, Kim Kardashian and Kendall attend the Kanye West Yeezy Season 4 fashion show in Sept. 2016 in New York City.

Kylie Jenner, New York Fashion Week 2017

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week

Shine Bright

Kylie dazzled in this silver ensemble at the Jeremy Scott collection during New York Fashion Week: The Shows in Feb. 10 in New York City.

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, New York Fashion Week 2018

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Double Date

Travis Scott, Kylie, Kim and Kanye West sit front row at the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week Men's in June 2018.

