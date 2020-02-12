January Jones' Intimates Collection Will Make Your Life So Much Sexier

Pair of Thieves
by Emily Spain | Wed., Feb. 12, 2020 4:00 AM
Pair of Thieves
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
January Jones' latest role? Intimates designer!
The Mad Men star recently teamed up with Pair of Thieves for the brand's first women's intimate partnership. And yes, it's just in time for Valentine's Day!
"It's a special collection of intimates I designed with my friends at Pair of Thieves...to take you from a cozy cabin to the pole and everywhere in buttweeen," January teased about the items.
The mystical-inspired collection is comprised of two looks that promise to take you from the couch to date night! The cream-colored, Cozy Collection features a classic waffle tank and boxer set, kimono style robe and slouchy socks. The all-black Sleek Peek part of the collection includes a mesh padded bralette, fishnet knee high socks and smoothing biker shorts.
The January Jones x Pair of Thieves intimates collection is now available on the Pair of Thieves website! Scroll below to check out the styles you're going to want to add to your wardrobe.
Robe on, face mask on, self-care mode on—It's like you never left the spa!
With a perfect blend of spandex and mesh, this bra proves you can feel sexy and comfortable at the same time.
This classic waffle tank is perfect for lounging around your home—while watching Mad Men re-runs, of course!
High-waisted, smoothing and hints of mesh? What more do you need?
Going out or staying in? These cable knit socks are a must-have for any season of the year.
From work to date night, both styles will elevate any outfit!
Functional and cozy, the man in your life will be envious of these boxers!
See more lingerie and underwear that will more than likely spice up your Valentine's Day.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?