January Jones' Intimates Collection Will Make Your Life So Much Sexier

by Emily Spain | Wed., Feb. 12, 2020 4:00 AM

E-Commerce: January Jones x Pair of Thieves

Pair of Thieves

January Jones' latest role? Intimates designer!

The Mad Men star recently teamed up with Pair of Thieves for the brand's first women's intimate partnership. And yes, it's just in time for Valentine's Day!

"It's a special collection of intimates I designed with my friends at Pair of Thieves...to take you from a cozy cabin to the pole and everywhere in buttweeen," January teased about the items.

The mystical-inspired collection is comprised of two looks that promise to take you from the couch to date night! The cream-colored, Cozy Collection features a classic waffle tank and boxer set, kimono style robe and slouchy socks. The all-black Sleek Peek part of the collection includes a mesh padded bralette, fishnet knee high socks and smoothing biker shorts.

The January Jones x Pair of Thieves intimates collection is now available on the Pair of Thieves website! Scroll below to check out the styles you're going to want to add to your wardrobe.

Waffle Robe

Robe on, face mask on, self-care mode on—It's like you never left the spa! 

E-Commerce: January Jones x Pair of Thieves
$50 Pair of Thieves
Sleek Bralette

With a perfect blend of spandex and mesh, this bra proves you can feel sexy and comfortable at the same time.

E-Commerce: January Jones x Pair of Thieves
$35 Pair of Thieves
Waffle Tank

This classic waffle tank is perfect for lounging around your home—while watching Mad Men re-runs, of course!

E-Commerce: January Jones x Pair of Thieves
$35 Pair of Thieves
Bike Shorts

High-waisted, smoothing and hints of mesh? What more do you need? 

E-Commerce: January Jones x Pair of Thieves
$35 Pair of Thieves
Deluxe Socks

Going out or staying in? These cable knit socks are a must-have for any season of the year.

E-Commerce: January Jones X Pair of Thieves
$20 Pair of Thieves
Fancy Sheer Knee High Sock (2-Pack)

From work to date night, both styles will elevate any outfit!

E-Commerce: January Jones x Pair of Thieves
$20 Pair of Thieves
Waffle Boxer

Functional and cozy, the man in your life will be envious of these boxers!

E-Commerce: January Jones x Pair of Thieves
$25 Pair of Thieves

See more lingerie and underwear that will more than likely spice up your Valentine's Day.

