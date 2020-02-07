Matthew McConaughey Can't Stand Kate Hudson's Love Fern From How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Michael Gibson/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock
by Jess Cohen | Fri., Feb. 7, 2020 2:08 PM
Our love fern! You let it die!
Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson are still arguing over "that damn fern" from How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. The actors, who co-starred in the beloved romantic comedy, have taken to social media to pay tribute to the film, which just celebrated its 17th anniversary. That's right, the iconic movie was released 17 years ago on Jan. 27, 2003.
In the film, Hudson's character Andie Anderson gets assigned a story for her magazine in which she has to get a man to fall in and out of love with her in 10 days. Little did she know, the man she picked, Ben Berry (McConaughey) had a bet of his own going on. In one of the scenes from the film, Andie crashes Ben's poker night, where she discovers the "love fern" plant she gave Ben has died and hilariously pretends to overreact.
"Oh no! Our love fern!" Andie says. "It's dead."
"No, honey, it's just sleeping," Ben tells her.
"You let it die!" Andie replies. "Are you gonna let us die? You should think about that."
In celebration of the movie's anniversary, McConaughey took to Instagram to post a photo from the film, writing, "that damn fern."
that damn fern...? That damn fern?!?! YOU LET IT DIE! ❤️ #Repost @officiallymcconaughey ・・・ that damn fern
After seeing her co-star's post, Hudson shared it on her own account.
"that damn fern...? That damn fern?!?! YOU LET IT DIE!" Hudson added with a heart.
Take a look at the video above to relive the hilarious scene! Plus, check out our throwback interviews with McConaughey and Hudson!
