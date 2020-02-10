See Every Disney Star Taking Over New York Fashion Week in Style

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Feb. 10, 2020 4:00 AM

Don't expect Mickey ears at this fashionable week!

New York Fashion Week is officially underway and more than a few Disney stars are scoring invites and access to some of the hottest shows and parties in town.

While you may know them as young child stars who brought the laughs every week on Disney Channel, many of your favorite actors and actresses have earned a spot in the fashion industry. As a result, they are showing up in style to more than a few special events.

In the first few days alone, former Shake It Up star Zendaya has turned heads for her fabulous look at Fendi's Solar Dream event. She later stopped by the Bvlgari B.zero1 Rock collection event in another impressive outfit.

As for Dylan Sprouse, he's proving Fashion Week isn't just for ladies. The former Suite Life of Zack and Cody star has been spotted at events with girlfriend Barbara Palvin.

Photos

See Every Celebrity at Fashion Week: Fall 2020

Even Austin & Ally star Laura Marano got to walk on the runway as she participated in The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress show.

"Thank you @american_heart and @goredforwomen for such a special night," the actress shared on Instagram after wearing a red Maison Alexandrine dress. "Talking about cardiovascular disease is already something that is very close to my heart (pun absolutely intended), but getting to raise awareness about heart disease in women by simultaneously celebrating women was so incredibly fun."

With the shows just beginning, we decided to compile some special sightings of Disney stars in and around Fashion Week. See in our gallery below.

Zendaya, Fendi, Celebrities At Fashion Week

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Fendi

Zendaya

The Shake It Up star kicks off New York Fashion Week Fall 2020 by attending the launch of Solar Dream hosted by Fendi.

Laura Marano, Celebrities at Fashion Week

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for American Heart Association

Laura Marano

Go red! The Austin & Ally star participates in the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection 2020.

Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin, Fendi, Celebrities At Fashion Week

JP Yim/Getty Images for Fendi

Dylan Sprouse

Living The Suite Life in New York City! The actor steps out with Barbara Palvin at the launch of Solar Dream hosted by Fendi.

Zendaya, Bvlgari B.zero1 Rock Party, Party

Samantha Nandez/BFA.com

Zendaya

Bow down to the actress' look from head-to-toe. And yes, she's wearing fabulous jewelry from BVLGARI.

Miley Cyrus, Celebrity Sightings At Fashion Week, 2019 New York Fashion Week

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

MIley Cyrus

The "Mother's Daughter" singer chose satin pants, a velvet coat, wide brimmed hat, aviator sunglasses and a very unbuttoned shirt for Tom Ford's Spring 2020 show.

Vanessa Hudgens - Celebrity sightings at NYFW

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

It's a jam-packed week for the fashion lover who earned a front-row seat to Vera Wang's show.

Rowan Blanchard

Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com

Rowan Blanchard

When Hyundai Motor Company debuted its capsule collection in collaboration with Zero + Maria Cornejo at Re:Style, the former Disney star had a front-row seat to all the looks. 

Jasmine Sanders, Zendaya, 2019 New York Fashion Week

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Zendaya

Front-row is nice. but backstage is pretty epic too! The actress spotted Jasmine Sanders at Tommy Hilfiger's Spring 2020 runway show. 

Janet Mock, Vanessa Hudgens

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

Sitting besides Janet Mock, the actress enjoys Carolina Herrera's Spring 2020 fashion show.

Selena Gomez and Anna Wintour

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Coach

Selena Gomez

When the "Come and Get It" singer attended the Coach Spring 2019 fashion show, she casually sat next to Vogue's Anna Wintour. NBD!

Zendaya, Blake Lively, Emily Blunt

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Zendaya

While attending the Michael Kors Collection Fall 2018 runway show, the Shake It Up star had a front-row seat alongside Blake Lively and Emily Blunt.

Hilary Duff

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Hilary Duff

Lizzie McGuire does Fashion Week! The Hollywood actress attended the Jenny Packham Fall 2016 fashion show.

Vanessa Hudgens

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

The High School Musical star bops to the front row of Jeremy Scott's fashion show in September 2017.

Selena Gomez

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Selena Gomez

Rewind to September 2018 when the Wizards of Waverly Place star attended the Coach 1941 fashion show.

Tish Cyrus, Miley Cyrus

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Miley Cyrus

Tish Cyrus joined the Hannah Montana star at Rachel Zoe's Fall 2013 fashion show at New York City's Lincoln Center.

Ashley Tisdale

Mark Sagliocco/FilmMagic

Ashley Tisdale

Get'cha fashion head in the game! The High School Musical star attended the Lauren Conrad Spring 2016 fashion show.

Demi Lovato

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

Demi Lovato

The Sonny With a Chance star dressed to impress at the Marc Jacobs Spring 2017 fashion show.

Joe Jonas, Kellan Lutz, Zac Efron

Henry Dziekan/Getty Images for IMG

Joe Jonas & Zac Efron

The Jonas Brothers member and High School Musical fan-favorite joined Kellan Lutz at Calvin Klein Men's Collection Fall 2011 fashion show.

Bella Thorne

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Bella Thorne

The Shake It Up star turned heads for all the right reasons while attending the Sally LaPointe fashion show.

Rowan Blanchard

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Rowan Blanchard

The Girl Meets World star didn't disappoint in the fashion department while attending the Adeam fashion show in September 2018.

Monique Coleman

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Monique Coleman

The High School Musical star had a front-row seat to the Jenny Han Spring 2008 collection at Smashbox Studios.

