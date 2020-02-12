Watch Justin and Hailey Bieber Exchange Vows in Never-Before-Seen Wedding Video

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are giving their fans a special treat.

In the latest episodes of the "Yummy" singer's YouTube docu-series, viewers get an inside look at the couple's star-studded South Carolina wedding. Though Justin and Hailey originally tied the knot in a New York City courthouse in Sept. 2018, they decided to have second ceremony a year later with their loved ones to make it extra special. While the couple has shared photos from the beautiful occasion, Justin and Hailey are now sharing video footage from inside the chapel. We even get to see Hailey walking down the aisle and exchanging vows with Justin!

The eighth episode of Seasons shows Hailey and Justin getting ready to say "I do" in front of their family and friends, including a number of celeb guests. As Justin got dressed for the ceremony, he recalled proposing to Hailey during a trip to the Bahamas in July 2018.