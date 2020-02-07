The MixtapE! Presents Nicki Minaj, the Pussycat Dolls and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

By now, you've probably given Justin Bieber's latest taste of Changes, the Quavo-assisted "Intentions," a listen. And there's a good chance you've checked out Justin Timberlake's return to music, handling the hook on Meek Mills "Believe." Or maybe you're just playing the new lyric video for Taylor Swift's "The Man" on repeat. Whatever the case, that's just the tip of the iceberg this week.

Between new releases from Nicki Minaj—you know, the Queen of Rap, as if she'd ever let us forget it—and the Pussycat Dolls, it's a week of high-profile returns. And we've listened to (nearly) all of it. What follows are our picks for the best of this week's best. You're welcome.