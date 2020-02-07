EXCLUSIVE!

Listen: Peter Weber Visits, Zendaya's New Beau Plus More From This Week's Daily Pop The Podcast

by Nicole Renna | Fri., Feb. 7, 2020 10:57 AM

Here's What's Popping This Week On Daily Pop The Podcast:

Jennifer Aniston & Ex John Mayer Dating?! Zendaya Slays, Nicki Minaj Dragged for Rosa Parks Lyrics - Daily Pop 02/07/20
The Morning Show actress and singer are spotted at the same L.A. hotspot--are they rekindling their romance? Plus, Zendaya looks stunning at a Bulgari event as a new brand ambassador for the company. Jameela Jamil comes out as queer after backlash over her role as a judge on a TV vogueing contest. Kim Kardashian West says son Psalm West is Robert Kardashian Sr. reincarnated. Lifestyle expert Jené Luciani shows Valentine's Day gifts and Mixed-ish star Tika Sumpter swings by the show. Take a listen!

Gayle King Under Fire For Asking About Kobe Bryant's Past Assault Charge - Daily Pop 02/06/20
CBS News anchor Gayle King responds to backlash over her Kobe Bryant questions in an interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie. Kim Kardashian West talks the responsibilities of being a class mother. Teresa Guidice says that Joe "feels nothing for her." Plus, Carlos and Alex Penavega stop by the show and more!

Jay-Z Anthem Controversy, Hailey Bieber Candid on Marriage to Justin, "Bachelor" Pete Interview - Daily Pop 02/05/20
Super Bowl fans are upset that Jay-Z and Beyoncé sat through the National Anthem. Hailey Bieber talks relationship rules with Justin and Jessica Simpson admits she turned down "The Notebook" role. Plus, we sit down with "The Bachelor" Pilot Peter Weber, Wolfgang Puck and Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

Lady Gaga & New BF Instagram Official, Jacob Kisses Zendaya, Super Bowl Show Too Sexy? - Daily Pop 02/04/20
The "Shallow" singer finally makes her relationship with Michael Polansky Instagram official. Ashton Kutcher talks "Two and a Half Men" and Demi Moore and Jacob Elordi is seen kissing Zendaya on the head. Plus, was the Super Bowl halftime show a little too 'super' for some?

Super Bowl 54 Halftime Spectacle, Chrissy Metz Joins the Show - Daily Pop 02/03/20
From Jennifer Lopez to Shakira, we talk all highlights from the electric Super Bowl halftime show! Plus, Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters split 12 days after secretly getting married. Brad Pitt's cheeky Prince Harry remark after BAFTA win. Shark Tank investor Barbara Corcoran sits down with us and much more!

Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt Reunite at 2020 SAG Awards

Subscribe to Daily Pop The Podcast to catch the latest episodes!

Listen Monday - Friday at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET. 

Jennifer Aniston , Zendaya , Kim Kardashian , Psalm West , Gayle King , Kobe Bryant , Beyoncé , Jessica Simpson , Peter Weber , Ashton Kutcher , Demi Moore , Shakira , Brad Pitt , Jennifer Lopez
