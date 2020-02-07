Why Shahs of Sunset's Mike Is "Hopeful" Reza & MJ Can Repair Their Damaged Friendship

Just yesterday, Reza opened up to Bravo's Daily Dish about hope for their future, saying, "I really pray to God that this isn't the end of my relationship with MJ. It would be really tragic for this to be the end of a 30-year friendship. So I pray to God that he heals MJ's heart further. He heals Tommy's heart. He heals Adam's heart. And he heals my heart further to get us to a place where there's an opportunity for reconciliation. I loved her for a majority of my life. She's been my friend for 30 years. I'm 46 years old. So I pray to God this isn't the end."

