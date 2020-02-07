Jennifer Aniston and Ex John Mayer Sighted at Same Hollywood Hot Spot

While ex Jessica Simpson is divulging details about their past in her new memoir, John Mayer was just at the same place as another former flame.

While Jennifer Aniston famously went out with the Grammy-winning crooner more than a decade ago, the past has crept back up. That's because they were each at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles at the same time on Thursday. Cue the gasps!

Paparazzi snapped the Morning Show star and music man exiting just seconds apart from each other, raising eyebrows and questions as to whether they ran into each other inside the celebrity hot spot.

"Jen and John were both at Sunset Tower on Thursday night, but they weren't together. Jen was with Amanda Anka and her girlfriends and John was there separately," a source said. "They weren't in the same part of the restaurant for most of the evening. Jen had her back to the room and was focused on the people she was with."

The source added, "They both come in frequently and it was just a coincidence they were there on the same night. They got up to leave around the same time and walked through the lobby with their groups, but it didn't seem like a big deal. John left on his own and Jen left with her friends."