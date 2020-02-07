Jennifer Aniston and Ex John Mayer Sighted at Same Hollywood Hot Spot

NEMO / BACKGRID, Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Feb. 7, 2020 9:50 AM
While ex Jessica Simpson is divulging details about their past in her new memoir, John Mayer was just at the same place as another former flame.
While Jennifer Aniston famously went out with the Grammy-winning crooner more than a decade ago, the past has crept back up. That's because they were each at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles at the same time on Thursday. Cue the gasps!
Paparazzi snapped the Morning Show star and music man exiting just seconds apart from each other, raising eyebrows and questions as to whether they ran into each other inside the celebrity hot spot.
While it could have simply been a Tinseltown coincidence, some fans can't help but remember the former pair's on-and-off history in the late 2000s.
"He had to put that out there that he broke up with me," Aniston told Vogue after their first split in 2008. "And especially because it's me. It's not just some girl he's dating. I get it. We're human."
"But I feel seriously protective of him and us," she continued. "Trust me, you'll never see that happen again from that man. And it doesn't take away from the fact that he is a wonderful guy. We care about each other. It's funny when you hit a place in a relationship and you both realize, We maybe need to do something else, but you still really, really love each other. It's painful. There was no malicious intent. I deeply, deeply care about him; we talk, we adore one another. And that's where it is."
"I've never really gotten over it," Mayer told Rolling Stone in 2012, reflecting on breaking up with her and the comments he made about it outside of a gym. "It was one of the worst times of my life."
Whether it's divine intervention or simple Los Angeles proximity, Aniston's exes haven't been far away as of late. Last month, the star and her ex-husband Brad Pittpractically broke the Internet when they reunited backstage at the 2020 SAG Awards as newly minted winners.
We'll just be here keeping our eyes peeled.
