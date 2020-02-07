The Masked Singer Cast Predictions: These 25 Stars Have to Be Contestants

There are very few sure things in life aside from death, taxes and these celebrities competing on The Masked Singer.

Fox's reality competition featuring stars ins elaborate costume disguises putting it all on the line with their singing voice is the latest craze. So far there have been three seasons since the show debuted in 2019 and talent has included Wayne Brady, Gladys Knight, Tori Spelling, Michelle Williams, Raven-Symoné, Seal, Patti LaBelle, Ana Gasteyer and T-Pain.

The third season, which debuted after the Super Bowl in February 2020, has already revealed Drew Carey and Lil Wayne as contestants. Who's left? People have theories. Could the celebrities listed below be on this season? Maybe! Will they be on this show at some point? Most likely!