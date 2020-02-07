All the Details on Harry Styles' Standout Manicures

If you ever wanted a sign of the times, look at Harry Styles' nails.

"One thing we will see way more of in 2020 is men expressing themselves through nails," celebrity nail artist Jenny Longworth told PopSugar in a newly published interview—and her very famous client is certainly helping to pave the way. After all, the beloved Brit Award-winning performer is known just as much for his gender-neutral style as he is for his hit tracks. And, in the course of his years in the spotlight as a solo artist, the One Direction alum has made standout nail polish a signature part of his one-of-a-kind aesthetic.

While there are few things more fun than nail art, there is still a method to the manis. As Longworth shared with PopSugar, the 26-year-old likes color below his cuticles.

"Harry always has a good eye for color, and we tend to gravitate to the same kind of 'off' shades," Longworth said.