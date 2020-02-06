Inside the 2020 Oscar Nominees' Swag Bag

It's truly just an honor to be nominated. Case in point? The Everybody Wins Gift Bag awarded to the 2020 Oscar nominees

"Every human being, regardless of wealth or fame, appreciates the simple joy of a gift," shares Lash Fary, whose company Distinctive Assets has independently produced these gift bags for nearly two decades. "While our Everyone Wins Gift Bag is certainly not given based on need, it is assembled with a profound sense of gratitude for the incredible performances these talented individuals shared with all of us this year."

This year's amazing swag bag is the biggest and best yet, filled with a wide array of brands, ranging from fun to functional and delicious to decadent. Even better? You can score some of this swag yourself! Keep scrolling to get the goods...

Mad Mac Macarons

Oscar nominees are treated to a fabulous assortment of authentic French macarons by Florian Bellanger. Try assortments of 12 or 48, and other amazing Mad Mac pastries available on Amazon.

E-Comm: Oscar Nominees Gift Bag
$24 Amazon
Officina Bernardi Moon Bracelets (Set of 3)

These bead bracelets are a part of Officina Bernardi's signature Moon collection, which is inspired by its celestial pearl namesake. Celebrate the universe and its harmony every day with these on your wrist!

E-Comm: Oscar Nominees Gift Bag
$145 Bloomingdale's
Golden Door Wellness Resort

Voted the No. 1 Destination Spa in the World by Conde Nast Traveler, Golden Door empowers each guest to achieve a healthy mind, body and spirit. Relax, restore and refresh like a celebrity on a journey designed to meet your specific goals and needs.

E-Comm: Grammy Gift Bag
Book on TripAdvisor
RYU Respect Shawl & Camo Quick Pack Backpack

RYU (Respect Your Universe) builds gear that's tough enough for the harshest workouts and beautiful enough to fit your life outside the gym. The Respect scarf is made of luxurious Merino wool in a double Jacquard blend. Its versatile rectangular design allows you to wear it as a scarf or wrap as a shawl. The Camo Quick Pack is Bluesign Certified, meaning it's responsibly and sustainably made.

E-Comm: Grammy Gift Bag
$60 Respect Shawl $170 Backpack
Muse Brain-Sensing Headband

Ever get frustrated trying to calm your mind while meditating? Muse will teach you to recognize a calm mind and help you get there. The device provides EEG-based real-time neuro feedback, allowing you to take the guesswork out of your meditation practice. Namaste calm, y'all.

E-Comm: Oscar Nominees Gift Bag
$150 Muse $150
$120 Amazon
Rita Hazan Shine Balm

Achieve beautifully smooth, shiny and healthy-looking hair at home. The transformative and lightweight formula features an exclusive blend of color-protecting oils, ideal for dry, damaged hair. This reparative balm delivers enhanced shine and hydration, leaving hair soft and shiny—like you just left the salon.

E-Comm: Grammy Gift Bag
$30 Net-a-Porter $30 Amazon
Charabanc Luxury Car Fragrance

Now this is luxe, friends. Charabanc's Racing Green pomander, handcrafted in Great Britain, features a stenciled-steel pomander encased in leather. It comes with a leather lanyard and magnetic clip to hang it from the rear-view mirror or attach to the A/C unit. With notes of lavender, sage, Calabrian bergamot, iris pallida, amber, cacao, vetiver, patchouli and leather, enjoy the Along the Plain of Castelluccio Fragrance wherever you go.

Oscar Swag Bag ADD
$166 Harrod's
Scenic Eclipse Yacht Cruise

Looking for the trip of a lifetime? Plan an unrivaled discovery voyage aboard the ultra-luxury Scenic Eclipse expedition yacht. 

E-Comm: Oscar Nominees Gift Bag
Book on TripAdvisor
BlissLights SkyLite Galaxy Projector

This is Amazon's No. 1 best-selling night light for a reason. The SkyLite instantly projects a field of drifting stars against a transforming blue nebula cloud. Simple button controls make it easy to cycle through light effects, adjust brightness or start/stop the rotating motion. Who's up for a relaxing stargazing bath?

E-Comm: Oscar Nominees Gift Bag
$60
$50 Amazon
Soma Sensuous Silk Kimono Robe

Wrap yourself in luxury in the robe that was originally designed for Soma's first collection in 2004, and then recreated for Soma's limited-edition Heritage collection 15 years later. The robe is 100% silk and features an etched floral print.

E-Comm: Grammy Gift Bag
$198 Soma
SOMAINNOFIT Bra

Bra shopping made easy! Soma's exclusive measuring bra provides your precise measurements right through your smartphone and curates a collection of Soma bras just for you.

E-Comm: Oscar Nominees Gift Bag
$59
$25 Soma
Upright Posture Trainer

Gear up for award season with the Upright Go 2, the only smart wearable that helps you achieve Insta-worthy posture. This tiny device sits on your back, and whenever you slouch, it reminds you to straighten up with a gentle vibration. In just two weeks of training with Upright, you'll be ready to strike a taller, more confident red carpet pose.

E-Comm: Grammy Gift Bag
$100 Amazon
Joanna Howard Alpaca Throw

This cozy-but-lightweight throw is specially woven of luxuriously soft alpaca wool and hand-dyed by artisans in small pots over an open fire to create a stunning ombré effect. So each throw is a chic, one-of-a-kind find.

E-Comm: Oscar Nominees Gift Bag
$445 One Kings Lane
Oxygenetix Oxygenating Foundation

The Everbody Wins Gift Bag includes a year's supply of revolutionary Oxygenetix's Oxygenating Foundation. But you can score this breathable formula, which promotes healing and provides complete coverage, at Amazon.

E-Comm: Grammy Gift Bag
$132
$66 Amazon
Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger Hotel

Nominees will receive an ocean-view 5-night Hawaiian vacation courtesy of Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger. Enjoy your next vacation like the star you are at this modern lifestyle hotel curated by local artists and tastemakers.

E-Comm: Oscar Nominees Gift Bag
Book on TripAdvisor

Love swag bags? See what you can score from the 2020 Grammys gift bag!

 

