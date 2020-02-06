Lili Reinhart Admits to Feeling "Intimidated" By Riverdale Co-Stars After Weight Gain

Setting the record straight.

On Thursday, Lili Reinhart took the time to respond to a fan who posed a very complex question about body image and how the cast of Riverdale feels about portraying such chiseled physiques while playing teens. Lili could have brushed off the question, but instead chose to open up to the fan in a very honest way about her experience over the course of her time on the teen drama.

"Actually, not everyone on this show is perfectly chiseled," she started off her Twitter thread. "And even I feel intimidated by the physique of my surrounding cast mates sometimes when I have to do bra/underwear scenes. I've felt very insecure due to the expectation that people have for women on tv, what they should look like. But I have come to terms with my body and that I'm not the kind of person you would see walking on a runway during fashion week. I have bigger boobs, I have cellulite on my thighs/butt, and my stomach sticks out rather than curves in."