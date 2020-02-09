2020 Oscars Winners: The Complete List

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 7:00 AM
Will Brad Pitt continue to dominate in the Best Supporting Actor category? Will Joaquin Phoenix lay down the law yet again in his acceptance speech? Will Renée Zellweger win her second Oscar? These are the questions on everybody's' mind as we head into the 2020 Oscars.
This evening all of Hollywood is convening at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood to see how this award season will end. Thus far, nearly all of the ceremonies have been predictable in nature: Brad Pitt won Best Supporting Actor at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and the BAFTAs. Likewise, Joaquin has won Best Lead Actor at the same ceremonies.
But will this be true for the 2020 Oscars, which is notoriously competitive? Who knows!
All that is known is there will be no host this year, similar to the previous. That being said, there will be plenty of entertainment, with all of the Best Song nominees set to perform their tunes. In addition, Billie Eilishis scheduled to sing following her sweep of the big four categories at the 2020 Grammys.
To see who is nominated at tonight's show, check out the gallery below! It will be updated in real time once the show begins.
Ford v. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Parasite
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
The Irishman, Martin Scorsese
Joker, Todd Phillips
1917, Sam Mendes
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Bong Joon Ho
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" Toy Story 4
"I'm Gonna Love Me Again" Rocketman
"I'm Standing With You" Breakthrough
"Into the Unknown" Frozen 2
"Stand Up" Harriet
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors' Window
Saria
A Sister
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time Hollywood
Parasite
Ford v. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Rum Cha-Cha
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Watch E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2020 Oscars Sunday, 9th Feb starting at 10pm followed by the Red Carpet Rundown: 2020 Oscars at 12:30am! Then see the star-studded Oscars ceremony itself, over on Sky Cinema from 1am, on Sky & NOW TV.
