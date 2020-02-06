Kellan Lutz’s Wife Brittany Suffers a Miscarriage at 6 Months

Kellan Lutz and Brittany Lutz revealed on Thursday that they had lost their beautiful baby girl.

Brittany and Kellan shared a sweet picture of Brittany cradling her baby bump with the unfortunate news posted in a caption beside the photo. "Baby girl,⁣ It was my absolute honor and pleasure to be your mom these last 6 months," Brittany started off the heartfelt post.

"I did my best and it was an absolute joy seeing your little face all those times on that screen and feeling your tiny kicks. I don't know why it happened the way it did, but part of me finds so much peace knowing you never experienced pain or heartache and never will. You're in the arms of Jesus now and one day we will get to meet you for real. Until I see you in heaven... your mommy loves you so much."

Brittany than urged her followers to respect their privacy during this difficult time as they learn to navigate this new ground.