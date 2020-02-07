@BarbieStyle's Galentine's Day Gift Guide Is Girl Boss Goals

E! Illustration
by Carly Milne | Fri., Feb. 7, 2020
Forget Valentine's Day—it's time for Galentine's Day! It's the perfect opportunity to celebrate the gal-pals, badass friends and super-inspiring girl bosses in your life. To help you show them how much you love and appreciate them, Barbie—yes, that Barbie!—shared her Galentine's Day gift picks so you can find the perfect thing for your fellow fabulous females.
And she would know, especially when it comes to being the ultimate girl boss. As an icon and champion of female empowerment, Barbie has run for president six times, beat Neil Armstrong to the moon, and has had over 200 careers and counting in her 60 years on this planet. Lately she's been burnin' up the 'Gram and offering her influence at @BarbieStyle, where her audience is growing by the millions.
So what should you get the girl bosses in your life?
"Show your friends how much you love and appreciate them by giving them something unexpected," Barbie tells E! News exclusively. For example? "A subscription to Headspace to calm their mind or a night with Airbnb for a quick getaway. These are all fun ideas that will last much longer than flowers or candy!"
Too true! But most of all, don't forget to take time out for your friends, and highlight their uniqueness however you can. Says Barbie, "We all have busy lives and this gives us an excuse to stop and celebrate our friendship! My friends inspire me so much and I love the idea of surprising them with a gift that they would not buy themselves. Since everyone is so different, I try to find gifts that will celebrate and empower them each in a unique way."
So gather your girls and get them a gift from Barbie's picks below!
"This semi-sheer jacket is a perfect layer for an off-duty, brunch look."
"With work, socializing and trying to stay healthy it can feel hard to keep up. This meditation app helps you go with the flow."
"What's a better gift than getting away? Find the perfect Airbnb and book them a night!" Although Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse is no longer available for booking, check out the other fab pads she recommends!
"Jen Atkin is a total girl boss and I love her hair products, I want to share them with everyone!"
"Give Kendra Scott jewelry in birthstones or zodiac signs, which are personal to each, but can be shared across your group!"
"Hill House Home's Business Is Booming eye mask is for all of the entrepreneurs in my life."
"I also recommend tickets to the next Girl Boss Rally. Grab a friend and go get inspired!"
"Y7 Yoga Classes are something you can do alone or as a group, and everyone will feel more relaxed after."
"Make a donation in their name to a charity helping young women, like Adwoa Aboah's Gurls Talk."
"And since there will always be a sweet tooth in your group, a colorful cake from Flour Shop never disappoints!"
"Extra space? Check. Mirror? Check. Can't recommend this cosmetic case enough for a girl on the go."
"Valentine's Day calls for layers and a lip, and MAC's Love Me Lipstick is a fail-safe option. Plus, it's infused with weightless argan oil, which delivers all day moisture."
"Kacey's album has all the feels, and this vinyl gives serious retro vibes."
"Hairpins are a perfect way to hide a bad hair day, and this pair from Kith will keep things looking oh-so-intentional. I love gifting a gift that glitters."
"Pink is my neutral, and this cotton canvas pouchette is so chic and easy to pack."
