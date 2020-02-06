See Kristin Cavallari's Hills Reunion With Heidi & Audrina in Very Cavallari First Look!

It's The Hills reunion that's been years in the making.

Following Thursday night's all-new episode of Very Cavallari, E! teased Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge's upcoming cameos on Kristin Cavallari's hit docu-series. Back in January, the trio confirmed their Nashville visit and upcoming Very Cavallari appearances on Instagram, with Montag even saying she was "so excited." Oh, so are we!

So, what exactly went down when The Hills and Very Cavallari worlds collided?

Per the first look above, the next episode will feature Cavallari's former MTV peers as they enjoy Nashville and visit her Uncommon James flagship store.

"I miss my old Hills friends," the Uncommon James mogul is heard saying in a voice-over.

And it appears that this visit is far more than a girls' weekend. In fact, some Hills secrets will be spilled come Thursday.

Apparently, Montag spills about her famous feud with ex-BFF Lauren Conrad.

"Well, you kind of went through that with Lauren," Patridge notes to Montag.

"And she's like, 'Oh, I don't like Spencer,'" Montag adds. "And then I said, 'Then, I'm off the show!'"