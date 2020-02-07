Liam Hemsworth Is in a Race to Stay Alive in Most Dangerous Game Trailer

Liam Hemsworth is ready to play the Most Dangerous Game.

E! News has your exclusive first look at Hemsworth's new series, Most Dangerous Game, for the upcoming Quibi streaming platform. In Most Dangerous Game, Hemsworth plays Dodge Maynard, a husband and father-to-be desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before he succumbs to a terminal illness.

"If I just had some cash, I'd get some treatment. Maybe see my son be born," Dodge says in the trailer above. Enter Christopher Waltz mysterious character who has an offer too good to refuse.

In his desperation, Dodge accepts an offer to participate in a deadly 24-hour game where he quickly discovers he's not the hunter, rather the prey. He has no allies, it's all on him to stay alive. Deposits increase every hour Dodge survives with the winning sum over $24 million.