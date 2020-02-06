Billy Porter, Issa Rae and More Dazzle at the 2020 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards

When it comes to fashion, Billy Porter never disappoints!

The Emmy-winning Pose star turned heads in an eclectic black and white outfit as he walked the black carpet at the 2020 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Thursday.

he was joined at the annual pre-Oscars event by the likes of Issa Rae, who dazzled in a tangerine asymmetrical dress, Kerry Washington, Gabrielle Union, Storm Reid, Tia Mowry-Hardrict, and Niecy Nash.

The latter star and the cast of Pose are among the celebs who are being honored at the ceremony.

"ESSENCE is thrilled to commemorate the creative and critical achievements of Black women as originators, nurturers, makers and creators during our 13th Black Women in Hollywood awards luncheon," MoAna Luu, ESSENCE Chief Content & Creative Officer, said in a statement in January. "Whether they're reclaiming our culture or dismantling traditional gender ideas, each of our honorees uplift us as they present their unique gifts on the screen and behind the camera. As ESSENCE celebrates 50 years of the power of our presence, we are proud to salute them all."