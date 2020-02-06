Billy Porter, Issa Rae and More Dazzle at the 2020 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Feb. 6, 2020 1:40 PM
When it comes to fashion, Billy Porter never disappoints!
The Emmy-winning Pose star turned heads in an eclectic black and white outfit as he walked the black carpet at the 2020 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Thursday.
he was joined at the annual pre-Oscars event by the likes of Issa Rae, who dazzled in a tangerine asymmetrical dress, Kerry Washington, Gabrielle Union, Storm Reid, Tia Mowry-Hardrict, and Niecy Nash.
The latter star and the cast of Pose are among the celebs who are being honored at the ceremony.
"ESSENCE is thrilled to commemorate the creative and critical achievements of Black women as originators, nurturers, makers and creators during our 13th Black Women in Hollywood awards luncheon," MoAna Luu, ESSENCE Chief Content & Creative Officer, said in a statement in January. "Whether they're reclaiming our culture or dismantling traditional gender ideas, each of our honorees uplift us as they present their unique gifts on the screen and behind the camera. As ESSENCE celebrates 50 years of the power of our presence, we are proud to salute them all."
See photos of the stars at the 2020 Black Women in Hollywood Awards:
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE
Stewart Cook/Variety/Shutterstock
The star is all smiles in a tangerine dress.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE
The actress sports a red and white floral style.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE
The actress sizzles in this sexy look.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE
The star is pretty in pink.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE
The actress showcases a romantic look.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE
The singer turns heads with this polka dotted style.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE
The Pose star showcases a fun, printed style.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE
The actress showcases a black and white look.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE
The actress and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star turns heads in a mermaid-inspired dress.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is all smiles in a yellow wrap mini-dress.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shows some leg.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE
The actress is all smiles in sunshine yellow as she appears with her mom, who sports tie-dye.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE
The actress is pretty in pink.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star poses in a black fringed dress.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE
The comedienne and actress showcases a colorful style.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE
The star showcases a colorful, printed style.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE
The actress is all smiles in a sleek white asymmetrical dress.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE
The Stranger Things star sports an adorable printed look.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE
The actress and singer is all smiles in pink and black.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE
The Orange Is the New Black alum sports a bright printed outfit.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE
The writer and transgender rights activist poses in a white floral gown.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE
The black-ish star showcases a career chic style.
Stewart Cook/Variety/Shutterstock
The actress is red hot.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE
The costume designer turns heads with a vintage seafoam gown.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE
The musician looks cool in red and black.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE
The actress appears on the black carpet in a textured white dress.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE
The Pose star is all smiles in white.
Stewart Cook/Variety/Shutterstock
The actress showcases a colorful look.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE
The businesswoman and transgender rights advocate poses in pink.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE
The actress showcases a bold style.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE
The actress wows in a fuchsia cut-out dress.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE
The actress is all smiles in this off-the-shoulder style.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE
The actress is all smiles in this '90s style.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE
The actress opts for a sleek mini dress.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE
The actress sports a colorful look.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE
The actress poses in a white dress.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE
The actress showcases a bold look.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE
The author sports a cool, colorful look.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE
The actress, comedienne and writer is all smiles in a printed gown.
The 2020 Oscars are set to air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.
Watch E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2020 Oscars Sunday, 9th Feb starting at 10pm followed by the Red Carpet Rundown: 2020 Oscars at 12:30am! Then see the star-studded Oscars ceremony itself, over on Sky Cinema from 1am, on Sky & NOW TV.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
