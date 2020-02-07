Charlize Theron's Oscars Looks Over the Years Prove She's Always Had Bombshell Style

by Jamie Blynn | Fri., Feb. 7, 2020 6:00 AM
Just like the coveted trophy itself, Charlize Theron is a staple at the Oscars.
Making her red carpet debut at the star-studded event back in 1998, she has, year after year, wow us on the red carpet, proving to always be an easy choice for best dressed. (Perhaps an even better accolade than the golden statue?) Indeed, the Bombshell actress has stunned in a rainbow of ensembles, from burnt orange Vera Wang to purple Dior, her go-to designer throughout awards seasons.
And while her style remains A-plus, plenty has changed since the mom of two took home her first award back in 2004 for Monster. "When I got my nomination for that one…I was still sleeping until, like, 10:30," Theron, up for Actress in a Leading Role, recently recalled during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "Now, this nomination, I was dealing with two sets of pee sheets. I am diaper training my 4-year-old, trying to get her out of night diapers, so it was a rough night. Very different."
As it turns out, her kids Jackson and August are actually less than impressed with her recognition at the 2020 Oscars. After she didn't win at the Golden Globes or the Critics' Choice Awards, they are "suspicious," Theron admitted. "I said, ‘You know, listen, there's a good shot I'm probably not going to win' and my oldest just went, ‘Well this sounds like a waste of time.'"
While they may be harsh critics, it's safe to say they'll at least be blown away by the knockout gown she'll wear. So while we're anxiously await for the grand debut, keep scrolling to relive all her best looks from the Academy Awards.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
While her backless Dior gown was was stunning, it was actually Charlize Theron's new brunette bob that had everyone talking.
Invision/AP/Shutterstock
It was only fitting for her to coordinate her gold lamé Dior gown with that coveted statue.
Jim Smeal/Shutterstock
There's no denying it: She looks red hot in this Dior number.
Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock
The actress proved you can still make a statement in an all-black gown.
Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock
Theron served up bridal vibes in this embroidered peplum dress by Dior.
Craig Barritt/Getty Images
Her flowing, one-shoulder gown by Atelier Versace featured a burst of Swarovski crystals.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The regal superstar reigned in purple Dior.
KMazur/WireImage
The Best Actress nominee made everyone envious in this asymmetrical, deep green piece.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
A 4-foot train added some drama to her tulle Dior gown.
Jeff Vespa Archive/WireImage
The only thing shining brighter than her Tom Ford for Gucci dress? Her new Oscar, which she won for her role in Monster.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
For her very first Oscars, she chose a burnt orange Vera Wang number that dipped low in the back.
Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Then just a newcomer on the scene, Theron dazzled in silver at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
