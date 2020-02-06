Matthew Perry Finally Joins Instagram And Lisa Kudrow Couldn’t Be Any Happier

So, no one told us life was gonna be this amazing today.

On Thursday, Matthew Perry officially joined Instagram! Seemingly taking a cue from co-star Jennifer Aniston, the Friends alum made his debut unexpectedly and received the warmest welcome from the I.G. community, including his real-life friend Lisa Kudrow.

Sharing a sweet throwback picture of herself and Perry, The Comeback star and made an incredible Friends reference in her caption: "Finally!!! Yay!! Can't believe my eyes MY EYES Welcome to Instagram."

Now going by the handle @mattyperry4, Perry hasn't posted any pictures yet but does have a rockin' profile picture and bio. Channeling his inner Chandler Bing, his description reads, "What is this, my Instagram account?" Despite being new to the social media platform, the Go On star has already racked up over 191,000 followers. Keeping things small, he only follows 20 people. Among them are Aniston, Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc.